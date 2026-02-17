The Trendy Flavor Anthony Bourdain Hated With A Passion

Anthony Bourdain did not shy away from expressing his opinion. Whether he loved or disliked a food, he made his thoughts known, and this was especially true of truffle oil. The late chef and TV personality is among those who believe truffle oil is an abomination and should be avoided at all costs. Bourdain famously told viewers during an episode of the "Tonight Show" that truffle oil is "horrible" and "not even food." But he did not stop there. He quipped, "It's about as edible as Astroglide and made from the same stuff." During an episode of his show, "No Reservations," Bourdain doubled down, saying, "If I have a mission in life, it's to let people know that truffle oil is ****** up." But to understand why he would say this, it is important to understand what truffle oil actually is.

First, most are not made with real truffles since those special mushrooms grow underground and are exceptionally pricey. Instead, many truffle oils that line grocery store shelves are just infused olive or grapeseed oils, but they are not even infused with real truffles. Instead, they are made with a synthetic aroma that smells a little like the mushrooms. The fragrance can be overwhelming, and truffle lovers would argue that it neither smells nor tastes anything like the real thing. Real truffles have a musky, earthy, funky smell and an intense taste that ranges from umami to garlicky, cheesy, and peppery. But Bourdain would contend you get none of these beautiful characteristics with truffle oil.