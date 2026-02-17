The Trendy Flavor Anthony Bourdain Hated With A Passion
Anthony Bourdain did not shy away from expressing his opinion. Whether he loved or disliked a food, he made his thoughts known, and this was especially true of truffle oil. The late chef and TV personality is among those who believe truffle oil is an abomination and should be avoided at all costs. Bourdain famously told viewers during an episode of the "Tonight Show" that truffle oil is "horrible" and "not even food." But he did not stop there. He quipped, "It's about as edible as Astroglide and made from the same stuff." During an episode of his show, "No Reservations," Bourdain doubled down, saying, "If I have a mission in life, it's to let people know that truffle oil is ****** up." But to understand why he would say this, it is important to understand what truffle oil actually is.
First, most are not made with real truffles since those special mushrooms grow underground and are exceptionally pricey. Instead, many truffle oils that line grocery store shelves are just infused olive or grapeseed oils, but they are not even infused with real truffles. Instead, they are made with a synthetic aroma that smells a little like the mushrooms. The fragrance can be overwhelming, and truffle lovers would argue that it neither smells nor tastes anything like the real thing. Real truffles have a musky, earthy, funky smell and an intense taste that ranges from umami to garlicky, cheesy, and peppery. But Bourdain would contend you get none of these beautiful characteristics with truffle oil.
You get what you pay for
So, why do people buy it? Some would argue that the reason truffle oil has become so popular is the price point. White truffles will run you around $4,000 per pound, and black truffles range from $300 to $800 per pound. In comparison, truffle oil can be as cheap as $16 a bottle. The math is pretty easy to understand. While truffles are expensive, truffle oil is not. Still, truffle oil cannot be shaved over a dish like the luxurious mushrooms it is trying to imitate, so you don't get the taste or texture.
Anthony Bourdain is not the only celebrity chef to express disdain for truffle oil. Martha Stewart cannot stand this bourgeois oil, and neither can Gordon Ramsay. Stewart had some equally harsh words for this ingredient, noting in an interview with Today, "It clings to your taste buds. It's a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil." Ramsay echoed this sentiment on an episode of "Hot Ones." He said it should only be used in "pipette" amounts. It's a fair point. But, if you are going to use it, it is best used on potatoes — like truffled french fries, eggs, and salads — and sparingly. Too much, and it will not be pleasant for your taste buds.