You're Ruining Homemade Pancakes By Skipping This Step

A stack of fluffy homemade pancakes generously drizzled with maple syrup is breakfast nirvana. However, perfecting that light and spongy texture can be hit and miss if you skip any prep steps. For instance, being heavy-handed with the batter is one of the common pancake mistakes almost everyone makes (over-mixing develops the gluten in the flour and gives the pancakes a chewy and flat texture). Another way you might be ruining homemade pancakes without realizing it: omitting the resting stage and immediately ladling your batter straight into the hot skillet.

Now, we recognize the urge to dollop that batter into the pan at speed when you're hungry. But if you don't give the batter a few minutes to relax in the bowl, you'll end up with flat pancakes instead of cloud-like rounds of goodness that can be loftily stacked into a tower.

Allowing the batter to rest ensures that any dry particles or lumps of flour soak up the liquid ingredients, but it also gives the baking powder some time to get the ball rolling. As this leavening agent meets the liquid in the batter, it will begin to create little bubbles of air. The presence of these airy pockets is vital for giving your pancakes a fluffy and tender middle that's soft and dreamy. They also act as a visual sign, which shows whether your baking powder is still working or has lost its potency.