The Protein-Packed Trader Joe's Product Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
When fans of Trader Joe's find a product they love, they are fiercely loyal to it. Every year, the chain holds its Annual Customer Choice Awards, voted on by these devoted shoppers. This year's award for best new product was already on our radar thanks to its fervent fans: the Protein Pancakes.
Each pancake has 5 grams of protein, and a serving size is 4. That gives you a kickstart of 20 grams of protein to your day. They're fully cooked and ready to soak up maple syrup after 15 seconds in the microwave. The extra hit of protein comes from the addition of the cottage cheese (which has recently seen a resurgence in popularity), egg whites, and whole eggs. On top of it all, these pancakes are gluten-free, using oat flour instead of wheat flour.
Protein has recently become a big moneymaker, so it's no surprise TJ's is jumping on the trend. If you aren't getting enough of the nutrient, these pancakes will be able to help. However, most people in the U.S. eat around 20% more protein than they need, according to the BBC. As long as you're not letting it replace other nutrients, and you don't have a kidney condition, the worst you're doing when you eat too much protein is wasting a few extra dollars.
What the fans are saying about the protein pancakes
Over on Reddit, people love these protein pancakes and mention stocking up on them. It may be difficult, as multiple commenters reported their local Trader Joe's running out quickly. Some are even being told that their stores are limiting the amount they can purchase.
One objection people have is the price. A package of four small pancakes costs $3.79. "I loved them. The price is not great though and I don't think it will be a regular item for us," wrote one price-conscious shopper. Another offered an alternative, writing, "Buy protein pancake mix, make yourself a couple dozen, freeze in packs of 4-5." If you don't want to spend almost $4 for one breakfast, try making our protein-loaded quinoa flour pancakes.
On another Reddit thread, a poster asked for recommendations on how to prepare and serve the Trader Joe's product. Some fans toast them to make them crispier, then top them with peanut butter and maple syrup. Another shopper fries up some eggs and turns the pancakes into a high-protein McGriddle. One particularly intriguing method is to microwave them, then do a quick pan sear to get a crispier edge.