The Protein-Packed Trader Joe's Product Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

When fans of Trader Joe's find a product they love, they are fiercely loyal to it. Every year, the chain holds its Annual Customer Choice Awards, voted on by these devoted shoppers. This year's award for best new product was already on our radar thanks to its fervent fans: the Protein Pancakes.

Each pancake has 5 grams of protein, and a serving size is 4. That gives you a kickstart of 20 grams of protein to your day. They're fully cooked and ready to soak up maple syrup after 15 seconds in the microwave. The extra hit of protein comes from the addition of the cottage cheese (which has recently seen a resurgence in popularity), egg whites, and whole eggs. On top of it all, these pancakes are gluten-free, using oat flour instead of wheat flour.

Protein has recently become a big moneymaker, so it's no surprise TJ's is jumping on the trend. If you aren't getting enough of the nutrient, these pancakes will be able to help. However, most people in the U.S. eat around 20% more protein than they need, according to the BBC. As long as you're not letting it replace other nutrients, and you don't have a kidney condition, the worst you're doing when you eat too much protein is wasting a few extra dollars.