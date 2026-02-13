Bobby Flay Heats Up Homemade Ranch Dressing With One Simple Addition
There are some foods that are sacrosanct, and ranch dressing is one of them. You don't want to ruin the balance of savory, creamy, acidic, and herby taste it offers. But when Bobby Flay makes his version, he likes a little kapow, and to satisfy that need for heat, Flay adds some chili powder or cayenne pepper to his homemade ranch dressing to give it a whole new dimension for your taste buds.
This creamy dip, with its distinct flavor, tastes just as good on a salad as it does on pizza — yes, it's OK to put Ranch dressing on pizza. Cool and slightly tangy, it blends buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream with a little vinegar and a potpourri of herbs and seasonings like dill, parsley, chives, onion, and garlic powders to create that pop that your mouth loves. Flay uses these same base flavors, but instead of vinegar, he opts for lime juice and fresh garlic in lieu of the garlic and onion powders. He replaces the parsley with cilantro, and he adds a little salt.
Why it works
While those changes seem minor, Bobby Flay's ranch dressing is next level. The cilantro creates a peppery bite that is enhanced with the fiery spice of choice. However, all that dairy ensures that the kick of chili powder or cayenne pepper doesn't overwhelm the palate. The lime adds an acidic sweetness that stands in contrast to lemon or vinegar. And, of course, the texture of this dip is thick, as a ranch dressing should be. That said, if it is too thick for your liking, you can always add a little more buttermilk until you get the consistency you like.
While you can serve Flay's ranch dressing immediately upon making it, 30 minutes in the fridge can be a flavor changer. This allows all of the ingredients to meld together and create a cohesive taste. Flay serves his spicy ranch dressing alongside his perfect fried chicken, but this essential Super Bowl party food is great for dipping chips, veggies, or as a condiment for your burgers and fries. Just warn the kiddos before they dig in.