Bobby Flay Heats Up Homemade Ranch Dressing With One Simple Addition

There are some foods that are sacrosanct, and ranch dressing is one of them. You don't want to ruin the balance of savory, creamy, acidic, and herby taste it offers. But when Bobby Flay makes his version, he likes a little kapow, and to satisfy that need for heat, Flay adds some chili powder or cayenne pepper to his homemade ranch dressing to give it a whole new dimension for your taste buds.

This creamy dip, with its distinct flavor, tastes just as good on a salad as it does on pizza — yes, it's OK to put Ranch dressing on pizza. Cool and slightly tangy, it blends buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream with a little vinegar and a potpourri of herbs and seasonings like dill, parsley, chives, onion, and garlic powders to create that pop that your mouth loves. Flay uses these same base flavors, but instead of vinegar, he opts for lime juice and fresh garlic in lieu of the garlic and onion powders. He replaces the parsley with cilantro, and he adds a little salt.