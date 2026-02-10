The Frozen Trader Joe's Pasta That Survived The Seasonal Rotations

Trader Joe's is always trying out new items, whether just for the season or to ride the wave of a trend. To make room on the shelves for these new products, others have to go away for a while or for good. The list of discontinued products shoppers miss is sadly long, but without their sacrifice, we wouldn't have the fan-favorite cauliflower gnocchi.

The gluten-free pasta first came out in 2018, well into the big cauliflower rice trend. It quickly caught on and has been selling out, leaving empty craters in the TJ's freezer aisle since then. In 2020, it came second overall in the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. The ingredients are simple: just cauliflower (which is 75% of the gnocchi), cassava flour, potato starch, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt. Compared to the store's regular gnocchi, the cauliflower version is low-carb (22 grams instead of 37) and high in fiber (6 grams to 2). As for the flavor, you definitely notice that it's cauliflower, so as long as you like the vegetable, it tastes great. And it's a deal, a 12-ounce bag is $3.49.