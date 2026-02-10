The Frozen Trader Joe's Pasta That Survived The Seasonal Rotations
Trader Joe's is always trying out new items, whether just for the season or to ride the wave of a trend. To make room on the shelves for these new products, others have to go away for a while or for good. The list of discontinued products shoppers miss is sadly long, but without their sacrifice, we wouldn't have the fan-favorite cauliflower gnocchi.
The gluten-free pasta first came out in 2018, well into the big cauliflower rice trend. It quickly caught on and has been selling out, leaving empty craters in the TJ's freezer aisle since then. In 2020, it came second overall in the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. The ingredients are simple: just cauliflower (which is 75% of the gnocchi), cassava flour, potato starch, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt. Compared to the store's regular gnocchi, the cauliflower version is low-carb (22 grams instead of 37) and high in fiber (6 grams to 2). As for the flavor, you definitely notice that it's cauliflower, so as long as you like the vegetable, it tastes great. And it's a deal, a 12-ounce bag is $3.49.
What to do with Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi
Ask any true fan, and they'll tell you the best way to cook Trader Joe's frozen cauliflower gnocchi (hint: it's not following the instructions on the bag). People find that the gnocchi falls apart and turns mushy when pan-fried. But they're perfect for the air fryer. Spray a little cooking oil on them and air-fry from frozen at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 14-16 minutes, occasionally shaking. Make sure they aren't on top of each other or else they'll stick together!
Many people enjoy making pasta bakes with these pillows of cauliflower. Our recipe for a Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Bake is simple: sauce, cheese, and protein baked on a tray with a bag of this cauliflower. It's a filling and healthy dinner that's incredibly easy to make.
When I pick these up at Trader Joe's I always buy another TJ's product to cook it with – Tikka Masala Curry Sauce. I find the cauliflower gnocchi to go well as an Indian-Italian fusion dish with some parmesan and a side of naan. I usually eat it as a pasta dish, not over rice. Add a dollop of yogurt, some cilantro, and lime, and the flavors will really pop.