The Heavy Metal Burger Restaurant Beloved By Guy Fieri

In 2009, Guy Fieri ate a chili cheese burger on a pretzel bun that he called "up there in the top five Burgers on Triple D." The burger was the Black Sabbath from Kuma's Corner in Chicago, IL, which he visited on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. It comes with house-made chili, pepperjack, red onion, and blackening spices.

Kuma's Corner is a heavy metal-themed burger chain that blasts metal on the speakers and names its burgers after bands. The great metal bands are represented, from Metallica to Iron Maiden, along with the creators of the genre — Led Zeppelin and the aforementioned Black Sabbath. The fandom runs deep, however, as lesser-known bands get offerings like Brujeria (hot sauce, cheddar, jalapeno popper) and Sourvein (blackened chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, Belgian waffle strips, maple syrup, raspberry aioli).

Looking over the toppings, it becomes apparent that the chain isn't afraid to go hard. The Goatsnake includes poblano sweet corn relish and buttermilk breaded deep-fried red onions. One of the many toppings on the Led Zeppelin is BBQ pulled pork. The burgers are big and messy.