This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Pizza Skips The Tomato Sauce
There's a new pizza at Trader Joe's — and it's become a new fan favorite. It's the pizza bianca, a new pie that is notable in part because it skips the tomato sauce that's found on most traditional pizzas. Instead, it has a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce as the base and is topped with more Parmesan, mozzarella, onion, and rosemary. If you love a pizza where the cheese flavor is truly front and center — which is a defining feature of the classic white pizza — then this may be your new favorite TJ's find.
Trader Joe's shoppers are certainly loving it so far. One person posted on Reddit about their new love of this pizza, writing, "This is a fantastic $4.99 pizza straight out of the box ... [It's] seasoned well and the crust is perfect." Under this post, the comments are mostly full of other TJ's fans that wholeheartedly agree — they love the Parmesan sauce, the crust, and the overall flavor. One user wrote, "It's probably one of the best products TJs has released for a long time. Couldn't fault it." And another user lightheartedly joked, "My only thing with this is I wish it was bigger."
If these comments are anything to go by, then you need to give the Trader Joe's pizza bianca a try immediately. And if you're interested, Redditors have plenty of ideas on how to make this already delicious pizza even better.
How to elevate Trader Joe's pizza bianca
As the Reddit comments have made it clear, Trader Joe's pizza bianca is a super tasty meal just as it is. However, Redditors also have some ideas for ingredients you can add to this pizza to take it to the next level. As you may already know, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, such as adding extra seasoning or piling on fresh veggies or meat — and these TJ's shoppers are definitely keeping these ideas in mind. One Redditor commented, "I had one last night. Added a sprinkle of chilli flakes and some arugula." Another person commented that they planned to add sausage to it — for this idea, you could try the fan-favorite sausage that TJ's may never stop stocking: The sweet apple chicken sausage. Or, for another meat idea, one Redditor added spicy salami as a topping, as well as mushrooms and garlic.
Other meat ideas that could work include prosciutto, rotisserie chicken, or even leftover steak strips you may have in the fridge. When it comes to veggies, besides mushrooms and arugula, there's also spinach or even extra onion. And, for a burst of sweet-spiciness, you can drizzle the pizza with hot honey.
Overall, it can be fun to experiment with additional toppings and figure out ways to make this tasty pizza even tastier. But remember, if you're not in the mood for experimentation, Trader Joe's shoppers have sworn that this pizza bianca is delicious exactly as it is.