This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Pizza Skips The Tomato Sauce

There's a new pizza at Trader Joe's — and it's become a new fan favorite. It's the pizza bianca, a new pie that is notable in part because it skips the tomato sauce that's found on most traditional pizzas. Instead, it has a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce as the base and is topped with more Parmesan, mozzarella, onion, and rosemary. If you love a pizza where the cheese flavor is truly front and center — which is a defining feature of the classic white pizza — then this may be your new favorite TJ's find.

Trader Joe's shoppers are certainly loving it so far. One person posted on Reddit about their new love of this pizza, writing, "This is a fantastic $4.99 pizza straight out of the box ... [It's] seasoned well and the crust is perfect." Under this post, the comments are mostly full of other TJ's fans that wholeheartedly agree — they love the Parmesan sauce, the crust, and the overall flavor. One user wrote, "It's probably one of the best products TJs has released for a long time. Couldn't fault it." And another user lightheartedly joked, "My only thing with this is I wish it was bigger."

If these comments are anything to go by, then you need to give the Trader Joe's pizza bianca a try immediately. And if you're interested, Redditors have plenty of ideas on how to make this already delicious pizza even better.