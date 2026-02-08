Yelp's Favorite Chicken Restaurant Is Known For Its Nashville Hot Sandwich

If you need a restaurant recommendation based on customer reviews, we all know that Yelp is the best place to look. Of course, you can look up a specific restaurant you have in mind, but Yelp also compiles lists that might be helpful for you — such as a list of the Top 50 fried chicken spots in the U.S. and Canada. The restaurant that nabbed the top spot? It's a restaurant called Howlin' Ray's, which has two locations in Southern California (Chinatown in Los Angeles and Pasadena) and one in Las Vegas. To put it lightly, Howlin' Ray's is a majorly popular spot on Yelp — it has over 8,000 reviews. To put that into perspective, the restaurant in the number two spot has just over 2,000 reviews, so the difference is quite stark.

Howlin' Ray's is known for its Nashville hot sandwich, which they refer to simply as "the sando." The sandwich consists of boneless chicken breast, slaw, pickles, a butter bun, and comeback sauce (which is a sweet-spicy-tangy and creamy sauce made of ingredients like chili sauce, ketchup, and mayonnaise). You can choose from six spice levels to fit your heat preference, ranging from "country" (no heat) to "howlin'" (extremely hot) — although it's known among Howlin' Ray's fans that there are secret menu spice levels, such as "Howlin' plus."

Out of those 8,000-plus reviews, nearly all of them are positive — the average rating is 4.7 stars, which is incredibly high. About the sando, one Yelper wrote, "Love the balance of the chicken with the slaw, sauce, and pickles on the sando, so perfect."