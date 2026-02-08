Reddit Calls This Trader Joe's Sorbet 'Heavenly Goodness'

If you are looking for a new treat to indulge in from Trader Joe's, then you need to check out the calamansi and mango sorbet, which is a limited-time item that costs $3.79 for a pint. For anyone unfamiliar, calamansi is a citrus fruit that is similar to lime from the Philippines — in fact, we think it's the fruit that you need to pair with every Filipino meal. The sorbet combines calamansi with mango for the ultimate tropical frozen treat that's the perfect balance of sweet and tart. As an added bonus, it's also vegan, so it can be enjoyed by just about everyone.

And in fact, it really does seem to be loved by just about every Trader Joe's shopper. On Reddit, one person posted a photo and called it "heavenly goodness," noting that it's "not too bitter and not too sweet." Another user wrote, "I loooooooooooove this stuff and just got one the other day!" Another shopper called it their "favorite sorbet." As a limited-time item, it comes and goes from TJ's shelves, so the Reddit comments were full of people who are super excited to see it back in stores again — and declaring that they need to stock up while they can.