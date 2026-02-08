Reddit Calls This Trader Joe's Sorbet 'Heavenly Goodness'
If you are looking for a new treat to indulge in from Trader Joe's, then you need to check out the calamansi and mango sorbet, which is a limited-time item that costs $3.79 for a pint. For anyone unfamiliar, calamansi is a citrus fruit that is similar to lime from the Philippines — in fact, we think it's the fruit that you need to pair with every Filipino meal. The sorbet combines calamansi with mango for the ultimate tropical frozen treat that's the perfect balance of sweet and tart. As an added bonus, it's also vegan, so it can be enjoyed by just about everyone.
And in fact, it really does seem to be loved by just about every Trader Joe's shopper. On Reddit, one person posted a photo and called it "heavenly goodness," noting that it's "not too bitter and not too sweet." Another user wrote, "I loooooooooooove this stuff and just got one the other day!" Another shopper called it their "favorite sorbet." As a limited-time item, it comes and goes from TJ's shelves, so the Reddit comments were full of people who are super excited to see it back in stores again — and declaring that they need to stock up while they can.
How to serve and upgrade the calamansi and mango sorbet
If it isn't already clear, you should give the calamansi and mango sorbet from Trader Joe's a try. The sorbet is delicious on its own, but it can also be fun to think of unique ways to serve and upgrade this yummy sorbet. In fact, TJ's fans already have plenty of ideas. One TJ's shopper posted a photo on Instagram showing the sorbet topped with TJ's chile lime seasoning — this will bring a kick of heat to balance out the sweetness. If you don't have the chile lime seasoning, Tajin will work as well — this combination may just be so good that we'll need to add the sorbet to our list of the best foods and drinks to top with Tajin.
Meanwhile, on Reddit, one person explained that they drop a scoop into a glass of dry white wine, making it into a boozy float-like treat. If you don't drink, you can do the same thing with a glass of sparkling water — perhaps a lemon or lime flavored one for a super citrusy float.
You can also keep it simple and top a bowl of the calamansi and mango sorbet with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra burst of creaminess. While you're at it with the whipped cream, you can also add chopped-up pieces of fruit or sprinkles. Or, there's another, more decadent option for adding extra sweetness: Drizzle chocolate sauce over the top. After all, chocolate and fruit make for one heavenly combination.