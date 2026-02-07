This Booming Burger Chain Is Still Family-Owned

In-N-Out Burger is the epitome of generational success stories. With humble beginnings, it has grown under the watchful eyes of the Snyder family, from father and mother to sons and granddaughter. After nearly 80 years in business, this booming burger chain flourished to more than 400 locations across nine states. It never franchised, and it still remains 100 percent family-owned and operated to this day. Its original philosophy of measured growth and commitment to quality and freshness are certainly factors that have contributed to its longevity. These traits could be the key that ensures this greasy spoon continues to make its mark on the limited-service restaurant sector for decades to come.

The popular chain's enticing menu has remained largely unchanged since it opened its doors, and you can still pick up fresh, never-frozen beef patties and hand-cut fries. If you're in the know, you can even grab a few "secret" options made just for you, anyway you like them. Rumor has it, In-N-Out even pays its associates a competitive wage, higher than industry norms. Whether you love In-N-Out Burger's scrumptious milk shakes, the complimentary paper lap mat, its nostalgic décor, or its sparkling clean dining room, Harry Snyder's burger stand continues to plod on, satisfying the faithful as one of the oldest fast food chains in the U.S. So, check out these tasty bits of In-N-Out history you've been hankering for.