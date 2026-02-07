Why Nigella Lawson Dislikes Fine Dining With A Passion

Nigella Lawson keeps a tube of English mustard in her purse, pronounces the word microwave as "meecro-wah-vay," and keeps a bevvy of condiments on her bedside table for late-night snacking emergencies. This collection of culinary idiosyncrasies is exactly what's made the cookbook author such a beloved member of the British food scene over the years (so much so that in January 2026, she was announced as the newest judge of "The Great British Bake Off"). Another delightful trait that sets her apart from the likes of fancy Michelin-starred chefs is her passionate distaste for fine dining.

In a 2022 interview with The Standard, Lawson said, "The idea of fine dining makes me want to lie on the floor and weep." Why? It's likely because the journalist and food writer values the joy of cooking simple foods at home, appreciates a relaxed atmosphere, and dislikes food snobbery. "I don't have a particularly fancy palette — I love all sorts of foods — and I don't really want restaurant fine dining," she told The Mirror in 2024. "I adore restaurants and I am inspired by chefs, but I don't want to cook like one." Indeed, the food writer has happily confessed that she loves eating in bed and tends to prepare meals that she can eat out of a bowl with a spoon to maximize enjoyment.