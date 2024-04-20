Nigella Lawson Literally Keeps Her Favorite Condiment In Her Purse

Most of the contents of Nigella Lawson's handbag look pretty much like anyone else's. As she once showcased in a YouTube video, she carries around old receipts, lip balm, her iPad, and of course her wallet and keys. But one thing that the celebrity chef keeps in her purse that most people definitely do not, is mustard. In a post on her blog, she revealed that she never travels without it. In fact, she considers it as essential as her passport and contact lenses, according to what she wrote in another post.

Considering how common it is to find mustard packets while dining out, you might question why Lawson would bother carrying her own. However, her preference is specifically for English mustard. What sets this type of mustard apart from all other different mustard varieties is that it contains little to no vinegar, so it isn't as tangy. It's also made with both yellow and brown mustard seeds. These differences account for its strong, distinct flavor — a flavor Lawson is clearly a big fan of.