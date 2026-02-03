How 9 US Presidents Ordered Their Coffee

Coffee at the White House brings to mind images of silver teaspoons and perfectly arranged breakfast trays. But drinking coffee is really about the comfort of a familiar ritual. Personal preference rules, and history shows that even presidents are creatures of habit when it comes to the daily hit of caffeine.

From Founding Father George Washington to more modern-day incumbents, how presidents ordered their coffee often reflected the pressures of politics, health, and responsibilities. Historical giants like Theodore Roosevelt practically inhaled gallons of it, while latter-day leaders like Bill Clinton hopped onto the barista trends. It fueled enough political decisions to get the United States through some of the most difficult times and, occasionally, served as a political statement, inspiring thousands of Americans to follow suit. Today, almost half of adult Americans sip their way through at least three cups of coffee a day. These are the coffee preferences of nine U.S. presidents.