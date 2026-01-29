This Cheap Magnetic Find Will Declutter Your Spice Rack
Not all of us are influencers with fancy kitchens and specially curated spice drawers. The truth is that most of us have a muddled cabinet somewhere that's a jumble of jars, canisters, and open spice packets that creates an overwhelming mess. The good news is that there's a cheap magnetic find that's perfect for decluttering an unruly spice rack or cupboard, which will transform the way you cook forever: A set of magnetic tins.
Priced at just under $40 for a pack of 24, these magnetic screw-top jars can be filled with dried spices and will stick to any flat metal surface in the kitchen, such as the side of a fridge or microwave. Some varieties have a window on the lid so you can see exactly what's inside, while others include labels and an accompanying metal back plate that can be fixed to a kitchen wall (if you don't want to stick them onto a metal appliance), so you get a lot of bang for your buck.
The benefit of these useful containers is that they put all your spices on display in an easy-access area. This means you can grab exactly what you need quickly, keep an eye on ingredients that are running low, and monitor which spices you actually use regularly. Secondly, they free up space in your kitchen for other items. Finally, as the side of your fridge has ample space, you can store an abundance of exotic spices, like saffron or fenugreek, which might just inspire you to experiment with new recipes.
Magnetic spice containers have shaker holes on the side
For whatever recipe you're making, it's simple to unscrew the lids on your magnetic jars and spoon out an exact measure of turmeric, chili powder, or whatever else you plan to use. However, some containers have small holes on the sides, allowing you to shake or pour out the contents without opening the lids (just turn the band to reveal the apertures, shake out what you need, and rotate it again to close). Because the base of each jar has a strong magnetic hold, they won't fall off or slip down, making them a vital item for compact kitchens or even campers where space is limited. They can even create a pretty focal point in the kitchen (some jars are available in a hexagonal design that tessellates into a honeycomb pattern at a similar affordable price point of $45).
You can also get extra magnetic spice storage with a clever Dollar Tree hack. All you need are a couple of wire mesh desk organizers and some magnetic buttons to make a rack that clings to the metal surface of your fridge. The benefit of this trick is that you can keep your spices in the jars you bought them in, avoiding the need to decant them into separate magnetic containers. A simple spice rack can take your home coffee station to the next level, too, since you can use it to store coffee capsules, syrups, and sugars.