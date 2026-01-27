7 Anthony Bourdain Television Shows To Add To Your Watch List

The late Anthony Bourdain was an undeniable icon of the culinary industry. After writing a frank article-turned-memoir about his experiences as an executive chef in Manhattan, the "Kitchen Confidential" author catapulted to national fame, as did his unusually direct way of communication.

Bourdain's stark personality was just as big a factor in his stardom as his culinary expertise. A lanky, loudmouth former drug user with tattoos and a swearing habit wasn't unusual for his hometown of New York. But his unwavering realness redefined the concept of a celebrity chef, just one of the ways Anthony Bourdain changed the food world forever.

The iconic chef made many memorable TV appearances, including late-night interviews and voicing a parody of himself on the animated sitcom "Archer." But his deep, global passion for cuisine and culture shone through most in the four shows he hosted throughout his career, all inextricably rooted in the belief that food unites us all. Many are familiar with "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," but he also made frequent appearances on several other shows that are well worth the time of any foodie or Bourdain fan.