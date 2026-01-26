Out Of Sugar? Make Shortbread Cookies With This Sweet Alternative

There's nothing as tragic as corralling all your baking gear together on the counter and realizing that a key ingredient in your recipe has finished. So, if you're currently googling how to make shortbread cookies when you've run out of sugar, we've got an awesome substitution: Use maple syrup.

For every cup of sugar that your recipe calls for, sub it for ¾ cup of maple syrup and follow the rest of the method as normal. Incorporate the syrup into the butter and finish with the sifted flour. If the mixture is too wet, add a scant tablespoon more flour to account for the viscosity of the syrup. As always, the key to making the best shortbread (and the best pastry) is to handle it as little as possible. Take care to combine the flour gently, just until it appears crumbly, before bringing it together with your hands and rolling it out. This technique will ensure your shortbread has that distinctive tender texture and buttery flavor, no matter whether you use sugar or maple syrup.

A key thing to bear in mind when subbing sugar for maple syrup is to use the genuine article. The imitation maple-flavored syrups that are often reserved for pouring over pancakes tend to have a thicker texture and sweeter taste, which will adversely affect the balance of your ingredients and bungle the ratios. Usually made with corn syrup and artificial flavors, these cheaper varieties don't have the complex flavor of bona fide maple syrup either.