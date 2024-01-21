Put A Vanilla Bean In Your Maple Syrup Bottle And Thank Us Later

You'll be glad to know that adding vanilla bean pods to your maple syrup is fairly simple. You just insert the pod into the syrup bottle, then let it sit for about a month in the refrigerator with the top securely tightened to allow the bean enough time to release its sweet, caramel flavor into the syrup. However, it's important to note that this infusion method refers to 100% maple syrup, not pancake syrup. While the two are similar, pancake syrup is packed with artificial flavoring and lacks the natural toasty flavor of its maple counterpart, so if you try this with pancake syrup, the resulting flavor may not be the same.

As far as which grade of syrup to use, Grade A Light Amber is recommended, as not only is its mellow flavor ideal for infusion and everyday use (Grade B syrup has a more robust maple flavor and is generally used for baking). Additionally, its light color will allow the pod to show through, enhancing its presentation, especially if you plan to gift your vanilla-infused syrup. When you're ready to serve your syrup, you can do so straight out of the refrigerator or warm it up, depending on your preference. If you choose to warm it, you'll want to simply heat the bottle in a pan of hot water over medium-low heat until warm.