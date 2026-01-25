Ree Drummond's Organization Tip Will Declutter Your Messy Pantry

When you're in a rush to find the all-purpose flour to make a quick batch of pancakes for the kids, an organized pantry makes cooking an absolute joy. However, most of us don't have Insta-worthy cuddies with oodles of space for storing canned goods, snacks, and spices, which is why they can easily become jumbled. A simple way to declutter your messy pantry, according to cookbook author Ree Drummond, is to start small and break the job up into manageable sections.

While an all-or-nothing mentality can be useful in some situations, attempting to clean a fully-loaded pantry by pulling everything out at once is a recipe for overwhelm. Instead, Drummond recommends working area by area until the entire task is complete. For instance, you could begin by arranging the canned goods first and ignoring everything else for the time being. Once that's done, you can handle all the condiments or create specific zones for sweet or savory products. Dividing pantry staples into categories ensures there's a dedicated home for every ingredient and makes finding them later a whole lot easier, too. Plus, the minor wins stack up and provide an impetus to continue, creating a snowball effect. Humans are naturally hard-wired to follow the path of least resistance, so if you make the job smaller and easier, you're more likely to get it done.