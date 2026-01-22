7 Craft Beer Brands That Aren't Worth The Price, According To Experts

Once upon a time, beer was the drink of choice for American drinkers who were strapped for cash or wanted something mindlessly pleasant to bring to their next beach cookout or pool party. With few exceptions, if you ordered beer, what you got would be a fizzy, low-proof lager. This all changed with the craft beer revolution of the 1980s and 1990s, when small-scale brewers started to revive forgotten traditional brews and create new styles of their own. Today, the beer aisle at any supermarket will offer beers at a variety of price points with a huge range of flavors, from sweet to hoppy to sour.

Not all brands, however, are worth the price. While some premium brands earn their price tags by using high-quality ingredients and labor-intensive brewing and aging techniques, others slap higher prices on rather ordinary brews to boost their perceived prestige. Or their brewers aren't as skilled as their publicists. And unless you're a serious beer nerd or have friends who are, it can be hard to tell the difference. Luckily for you, we've found two such beer experts to share their insider tips on craft beers better left on the shelf: Bridget Fahey, owner and bartender at The Wander Bar, a New Hampshire-based mobile bar; and Ryan Hopay, special projects and beverage coordinator at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in Salt Lake City.