What Makes An IPA Hazy?

If you're not a particularly experienced beer drinker, but you're often surrounded by folks who are, the conversation can probably lose you pretty quickly. From chatter about hazy boys and crispy boys to Citra and Cascade; IPAs, stouts, and pilsners (oh my) — it can be overwhelming to discuss beer. There's a ton of jargon, not to mention informal slang terms, and it all can seem impenetrable to the uninitiated. But since hazy IPAs are wildly popular these days, it's as good a place as any to start decoding beer lingo.

You might already know that IPA stands for India Pale Ale, a British style of beer dating back to the late 18th century (more on that later). And if you've ever sipped one from a clear glass, you know the "hazy" description is pretty self-evident. Most light-to-medium colored beers are pretty translucent, with light able to shine through easily. But a hazy IPA, by contrast, has a cloudy appearance, looking fairly opaque when poured into a glass.

Hazy IPAs, also commonly known as New England or Northeast IPAs (NEIPAs), get their less-translucent appearance from using high protein grains in the brewing process, resulting in suspended solid particles throughout the liquid which are not filtered out before serving. Hazy beers tend to have a richer mouthfeel, feeling a little bit heavier on the palate than thinner, filtered beers typically do; and in terms of flavor, they're usually fruity and juicy, with well-balanced bitterness.