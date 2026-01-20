The Stranger Things Star Who Lives A Happily Vegan Lifestyle
Following specific diets can be stringent, but they can also be incredibly rewarding. "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink described herself as a passionate vegan in a 2017 interview with "Just Jared." And while she believes everyone should give the diet a try, she acknowledged in a 2018 interview with "Elle" that it isn't for everyone. "If the vegan diet doesn't work out for you, at least you can do something for animals – whether that's the way you eat, or the way you dress, everything helps really," the actor shared. In a 2021 interview with "Glamour," Sink advised anyone looking to try the diet: "It can be pretty intimidating at first, but just take it day by day. Every little choice counts!"
Her journey was made easier by the growing prevalence of meat substitutes and cafes serving animal-free versions of classic dishes. Finding Cafe Sunflower while shooting "Stranger Things" in Atlanta helped ease her way into veganism with its take on a plant-based chicken and waffles. The restaurant uses a house-made seitan, which is made from the wheat protein known as gluten, in place of chicken. If chicken and waffles aren't your thing but you still want to dip a toe into this diet, here's a list of seven great vegan recipes that will make you go plant-based.
How Sadie Sink Became a Vegan
Sadie Sink spent a year as a vegetarian before she worked with Woody Harrelson on the movie "The Glass Castle." It was on that set where the long-time vegan Harrelson inspired then-14-year-old Sink to give up eggs and dairy and fully embrace the lifestyle. Being from a big family of meat-eaters in Texas, Sink never thought she'd go vegan. Her time with Harrelson and his family made it easier for her. "He's a very passionate vegan and his entire family is vegan as well, so by spending time with them, I was able to learn that a vegan lifestyle is totally doable and it's not as hard as it may seem," she told "Glamour." She admits it isn't easy, and she's made mistakes as she's transitioned, learning to be a vegan as she goes.
Sink and Harrelson aren't the only celebrities who lead a vegan lifestyle. Natalie Portman, Rainn Wilson, Billie Eilish, and Jon Stewart are just a few famous vegans. There are even athletes who eat vegan. In fact, Americans most likely eat too much protein, and plant-based proteins tend to be healthier because they contain higher levels of unsaturated fats and lower levels of cholesterol. Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams both follow the diet. Williams credits it to her ability to perform on the court. Even one of the strongest men in the world, Patrick Baboumian, gets his power from plants.