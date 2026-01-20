The Stranger Things Star Who Lives A Happily Vegan Lifestyle

Following specific diets can be stringent, but they can also be incredibly rewarding. "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink described herself as a passionate vegan in a 2017 interview with "Just Jared." And while she believes everyone should give the diet a try, she acknowledged in a 2018 interview with "Elle" that it isn't for everyone. "If the vegan diet doesn't work out for you, at least you can do something for animals – whether that's the way you eat, or the way you dress, everything helps really," the actor shared. In a 2021 interview with "Glamour," Sink advised anyone looking to try the diet: "It can be pretty intimidating at first, but just take it day by day. Every little choice counts!"

Her journey was made easier by the growing prevalence of meat substitutes and cafes serving animal-free versions of classic dishes. Finding Cafe Sunflower while shooting "Stranger Things" in Atlanta helped ease her way into veganism with its take on a plant-based chicken and waffles. The restaurant uses a house-made seitan, which is made from the wheat protein known as gluten, in place of chicken. If chicken and waffles aren't your thing but you still want to dip a toe into this diet, here's a list of seven great vegan recipes that will make you go plant-based.