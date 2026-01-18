Transporting A Pizza Home In Your Car Can Get Messy If You Don't Use This Smart Trick

Pizza is a favorite meal. Maybe it's the ease it offers, or maybe it's just because there are few things better than melted cheese, sauce, and toppings on a perfectly baked, chewy crust. But pizza doesn't come without its perils. Whatever your favorite pizza chain might be, transporting a pie from point A to point B can cause pain. America's best pepperoni pizza in a box may look like an Escher masterpiece when you leave the pizzeria, but if your car seat slopes, it may look more like a Picasso by the time you get it home. This is where your handy-dandy water bottle can be useful.

Simply place the 16-ounce bottle of water, or a soda bottle if you bought a couple of Dr. Peppers to guzzle alongside your dinner, under the pizza box to keep it level. Placement matters. The bottle is going to serve as a wedge, so place it on its side, where the back of the seat meets the seat. This should decrease any slope you would have without it and, in turn, keep the cheese and all those yummy meats and veggies in place.