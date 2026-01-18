Transporting A Pizza Home In Your Car Can Get Messy If You Don't Use This Smart Trick
Pizza is a favorite meal. Maybe it's the ease it offers, or maybe it's just because there are few things better than melted cheese, sauce, and toppings on a perfectly baked, chewy crust. But pizza doesn't come without its perils. Whatever your favorite pizza chain might be, transporting a pie from point A to point B can cause pain. America's best pepperoni pizza in a box may look like an Escher masterpiece when you leave the pizzeria, but if your car seat slopes, it may look more like a Picasso by the time you get it home. This is where your handy-dandy water bottle can be useful.
Simply place the 16-ounce bottle of water, or a soda bottle if you bought a couple of Dr. Peppers to guzzle alongside your dinner, under the pizza box to keep it level. Placement matters. The bottle is going to serve as a wedge, so place it on its side, where the back of the seat meets the seat. This should decrease any slope you would have without it and, in turn, keep the cheese and all those yummy meats and veggies in place.
Another hot tip
Additionally, make certain the bottle is full; if you've already half-downed the liquid, there is a chance the bottle will move around, and that doesn't serve you or your pizza. Of course, misplaced cheese is not the only pizza sin that can happen in transport. Soggy pizza isn't much better. That's why if your ride from the pizza chain to your home is more than a few minutes, you want to give your pizza box some ventilation — nothing drastic, but just a little gap between the lid and the box to allow steam to release so it doesn't create a crust that is anything less than you would want to sink your teeth into.
If you are worried that your pizza is going to be cold before you get home, use your seat warmers. Turn whichever one is carrying your pie on high, and this will help to keep that BBQ chicken pizza or grilled margherita pizza ready to eat upon arrival. If the seat warmers don't do the job, you can always reheat the pizza in the oven. Set your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let it warm for about 10 minutes.