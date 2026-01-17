Actually Crispy Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Relies On These 2 Pro Tips

If you've ever visited one of Chicago's 10 best pizzerias, you've likely fallen in love with the flavors and textures of the city's magnum opus, the deep-dish pizza. Recreating that substantial pie-like crust when you're back home is heaps of fun, but it can be equally as disheartening when you open the oven to find that the base of your pizza is doughy but the toppings overcooked. The solution? According to cookbook author and TV personality Molley Yeh, a truly crispy Chicago deep-dish pizza can be replicated at home with a couple of pro tips.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Yeh recommends baking your pizza at the very bottom of the oven versus a rack in the center. This move allows the heat that's emanating from the base of the appliance to hit the crust directly, causing it to develop a golden color and crisp exterior. This burst of heat also triggers the dough into rising up the sides and creates those delicious pockets of air that lend it a distinctive texture.

You can safely place a pizza pan on the base of the oven, or bake your pie in a cast iron skillet as Yeh does. Cast iron is an awesome distributor of heat, which helps the crust to get golden and toasty rather than remaining doughy or soggy. Yeh's second tip is to top your pizza "with things that can handle a lot of time in the oven while the crust crisps up."