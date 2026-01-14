The Genius Way To Measure Vanilla Extract, According To Christina Tosi

Baking is about precision. If you want your great-grandmother's red velvet cake or your Aunt Mabel's walnut compost cookies to taste the same every time, measurements count. This is why measuring cups and spoons are among a baker's most valuable tools. They make getting just the right amount of flour, sugar, milk, and butter that much easier. However, if you want to save yourself a teaspoon, you may want to adopt pastry chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi's genius way to measure vanilla extract. Tosi shared with The Kitchn that the little red cap of McCormick's version of this ingredient can serve as a measuring spoon.

Tosi's revelation is a little mind-blowing, and there is some real efficiency to this hack. If you keep a 4-ounce bottle of McCormick's vanilla extract in your pantry, the little red cap holds exactly 3/4 of a teaspoon of liquid, while the cap of a 2-ounce bottle holds about 1/2 teaspoon. And when you reach those very last drops of this flavor enhancer, you can add some bourbon or rum to it to maximize its use.