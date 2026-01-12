The Cozy Vegetarian Soup That's Packed With Fiber

Wholesome and warming, a nourishing bowl of veggie soup is a tonic for the soul. From a classic serving of Italian minestrone thickened with short macaroni to a velvety potato and leek potage, soup recipes run the textural gamut from chunky to smooth. Having said that, there's one cozy vegetarian variety that pips them all to the post due to its fiber content, brothy vibe, and mellow flavor: cabbage soup.

Yes, we'll concede that the main ingredient in this dish has a distinctive sulfurous smell that isn't wildly appealing to the olfactory. However, cabbage deserves a stint in the spotlight due to its awesome nutritional profile. Billed as a superfood because of its impressive vitamin and mineral content, cabbage contains over 2 grams of fiber per cup. This non-digestible carbohydrate is vital for supporting a healthy digestive system and keeping the gut moving. Much like other fruits and vegetables, such as green beans and pears, cabbage contains an insoluble fiber called cellulose, which absorbs toxins in the intestines. As fiber helps you feel fuller for longer, slurping a brothy bowl of cabbage soup reduces signs of hunger, making it an incredible addition to a healthy diet. Plus, there's something wonderfully comforting about the simple flavor of a hearty white cabbage soup and its filling character. Due to its hardy leaves and ribs, green cabbage makes a yummy alternative because it retains its toothsome texture when simmered, but a savoy cabbage is perfect for imbuing the broth with an earthier quality.