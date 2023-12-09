If You Don't Like Kale, Cabbage Is An Equally Nutrient-Rich Alternative

Cabbage isn't usually the first thing to pop up in your head when you're thinking of nutritious greens to eat. Kale takes the top spot in this realm — or so you thought. Cabbage is actually a nutritionally dense vegetable containing many of the same nutrients as kale. Both leafy greens even belong to the same plant family known as brassica oleracea. Plus, if you don't like eating kale because of its bitter aftertaste and tough texture, cabbage has neither of those issues.

Both of these leafy greens of the brassica family have anti-cancer properties: Kale has phytonutrients while cabbage has isothiocyanates. A nutritional comparison of kale and cabbage shows that while kale may have more nutrients overall, cabbage certainly isn't lacking in this department. Cabbage has all the vitamins and minerals that kale does, including Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and potassium, just in slightly lesser amounts. But cabbage makes up for it by containing four out of six B vitamins, which is more than kale. Cabbage also offers more dietary fiber intake than kale does.

Now you might be thinking that kale can be incorporated in a variety of dishes while cabbage only has a few options. That's not true at all. Cabbage has a special place in many dishes that would be incomplete without the leafy vegetable.