Ree Drummond's Least Favorite Recipe From The Pioneer Woman Show

Everyone has a culinary regret, and celebrity chefs are no different. Sometimes, the vision just doesn't turn out. Ree Drummond, who hides her Nutella like the rest of us, confessed in her book, "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere," that her least favorite recipe she filmed for her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," was a chicken strip pizza.

According to her book, while the show has enough groceries for her to make four passes at each recipe in case things don't quite go as planned, that wasn't the case for this dish. Drummond explained, "I used frozen chicken strips and topped the pizza with coleslaw, pickles, and special sauce. It was absolutely awful, but because it was the end of our last shoot day, we had to move forward with it. I figured it would look better on TV when it aired. I was wrong." She also ended up sprinkling some jalapeños on top of this Frankenstein-looking pizza, which did not save it or turn it into a fan favorite.