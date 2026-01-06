Ree Drummond's Least Favorite Recipe From The Pioneer Woman Show
Everyone has a culinary regret, and celebrity chefs are no different. Sometimes, the vision just doesn't turn out. Ree Drummond, who hides her Nutella like the rest of us, confessed in her book, "Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere," that her least favorite recipe she filmed for her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," was a chicken strip pizza.
According to her book, while the show has enough groceries for her to make four passes at each recipe in case things don't quite go as planned, that wasn't the case for this dish. Drummond explained, "I used frozen chicken strips and topped the pizza with coleslaw, pickles, and special sauce. It was absolutely awful, but because it was the end of our last shoot day, we had to move forward with it. I figured it would look better on TV when it aired. I was wrong." She also ended up sprinkling some jalapeños on top of this Frankenstein-looking pizza, which did not save it or turn it into a fan favorite.
Fans agreed with her
You can visit Food Network if you want to check out the recipe, but be warned, it only has five reviews with an average of three stars. Additionally, you can find it on Facebook, where the comments echoed Drummond's own sentiment. One user posted, "Ok... don't wanna be hater but... what the hell is that lol..." And still another penned apologetically, "Sorry, Ree. You need to cut up those chicken strips, girl! No one wants a piece of pizza with a huge chicken strip on it." To be fair, those chicken strips are so big they make it look like the pizza crust would give out from their sheer size and weight.
While this particular pizza mash-up recipe might not make it into Ree Drummond's cookbooks, her lasagna pizza is one to write home about, as is her breakfast pizza, which uses sausage, mushrooms, and eggs for a satisfying slice for your morning meal. Not to mention, her basic pizza dough is fan-tested and approved, as is Drummond's trick to use her waffle iron for extra crispy pizzas. If you want a better chicken pizza recipe, we've compiled a great list of ideas.