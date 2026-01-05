This Drink Was Crucial For Maya Angelou's Writing Ritual

Many famed writers have found that words flow more freely after a drink of alcohol. Ernest Hemingway's favorite cocktail was a daiquiri, William Faulkner liked the mint julep, and Dorothy Parker liked to take a sip or two of scotch whisky before putting pen to paper. Poet and author Maya Angelou was no different. In an interview with the Paris Review, the reporter, George Plimpton, noted that Angelou once told him that she writes "...lying on a made-up bed with a bottle of sherry, a dictionary, Roget's Thesaurus, yellow pads, an ashtray, and a Bible."

While Angelou had a formula for writing, her writing was anything but formulaic. Drinking sherry was not so she could become tipsy, but rather part of her process. When quizzed about when she takes her first swig of sherry, Angelou explained, "I might have it at 6:15 a.m., just as soon as I get in, but usually it's about eleven o'clock when I'll have a glass of sherry." For some great writers like the author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," alcohol can just be part of the ritual, or it can help loosen thoughts and rid the mind of inhibitions.