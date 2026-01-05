This Drink Was Crucial For Maya Angelou's Writing Ritual
Many famed writers have found that words flow more freely after a drink of alcohol. Ernest Hemingway's favorite cocktail was a daiquiri, William Faulkner liked the mint julep, and Dorothy Parker liked to take a sip or two of scotch whisky before putting pen to paper. Poet and author Maya Angelou was no different. In an interview with the Paris Review, the reporter, George Plimpton, noted that Angelou once told him that she writes "...lying on a made-up bed with a bottle of sherry, a dictionary, Roget's Thesaurus, yellow pads, an ashtray, and a Bible."
While Angelou had a formula for writing, her writing was anything but formulaic. Drinking sherry was not so she could become tipsy, but rather part of her process. When quizzed about when she takes her first swig of sherry, Angelou explained, "I might have it at 6:15 a.m., just as soon as I get in, but usually it's about eleven o'clock when I'll have a glass of sherry." For some great writers like the author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," alcohol can just be part of the ritual, or it can help loosen thoughts and rid the mind of inhibitions.
Sherry has literary roots
Maya Angelou was in good company when it came to her choice of alcohol. British novelist Agatha Christie also enjoyed a glass of sherry from time to time, and Lord Byron was a dedicated fan. This drink was beloved by the British, and it frequently makes appearances in the novels of Charles Dickens and Jane Austen. While it was part of her writing ritual, sherry was also part of Angelou's celebration. She shared with the Paris Review that when she came to the conclusion of a writing project, it was then that she would have, "A lot of sherry."
For the uninitiated, sherry is generally a Spanish fortified wine. There are seven different types, which include manzanilla, fino, amontillado, oloroso, palo cortado, cream, and Pedro Ximénez. Sherry is made by using three different types of white grapes. Palomino Fino grapes are used to produce dry sherry, while Moscatel and Pedro Ximénez are used to make sweet sherry. This wine offers a lot of variety in taste. It is perfect for sipping, but you can also use it in a cocktail like the sherry cobbler or a sherry martini, as it has a subtle taste that doesn't overpower the palate.