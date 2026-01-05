Make Breakfast Sandwiches With Ease Using This Microwave Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Packed with protein, breakfast sandwiches make an incredible on-the-go snack. However, when you're in a rush in the morning, the idea of getting a host of pans dirty to prepare a hearty eggs and bacon filling might have you reaching for the cereal instead. Luckily, you can make breakfast sammies with ease using a handy microwave gadget.
Made of silicone and available in Aldi, this Crofton item is billed as a microwave bacon and egg maker. It consists of an oval-shaped silicone tray, a round egg holder that sits above it (leaving a gap), and a lid. To make your breakfast sammie, place a folded piece of bacon inside the tray and cover with the egg holder and lid before microwaving for 45 seconds. Then you can remove the lid, crack an egg in the round section, prick it numerous times with a fork, put the cover back on, and microwave for an additional 2.5 minutes. Cooking the bacon and eggs in staggered stages gives the bacon extra time to cook through and means the egg yolk can stay soft and jammy. However, if you prefer your huevos to be harder, simply microwave longer. Finally, place your bacon and eggs inside a toasted English muffin, bagel, or roll — along with any additions like cheese or sauce –– to make a super-quick breakfast sandwich. The only rub? This gadget is described as hand-wash only on the packaging. Having said that, it takes seconds to clean it with a sponge and some dish soap.
Tips for using the egg and bacon maker
If using any variety of egg maker in the microwave, such as this egg and bacon cooker by Chef's Pride, you must not skip the step where you prick the yolk with a fork beforehand. This move prevents the steam that develops inside the egg from becoming trapped and it exploding inside your appliance. While following the timing guidelines on the packaging makes sense, you might need to experiment with how long you cook your bacon, depending on how thick it is and whether you like it to be extra crispy. Of course, you could cook other items inside, like sliced mushrooms, to lend your sammie more nutrients and fiber. If you want to add spinach, sprinkle some water over it first so it can steam and cook down. One of the other ways to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level is to use a croissant instead of a roll, but you could also swap the bread for pancakes or waffles.
Want to make a batch of freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches? In this case, you'd be better off baking your eggs and bacon on a large sheet pan to save time. However, seeing as you can whip up a tasty breakfast at speed with a microwave egg and bacon maker, you might not feel the need to prepare several servings at once.