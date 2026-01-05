Make Breakfast Sandwiches With Ease Using This Microwave Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Packed with protein, breakfast sandwiches make an incredible on-the-go snack. However, when you're in a rush in the morning, the idea of getting a host of pans dirty to prepare a hearty eggs and bacon filling might have you reaching for the cereal instead. Luckily, you can make breakfast sammies with ease using a handy microwave gadget.

Made of silicone and available in Aldi, this Crofton item is billed as a microwave bacon and egg maker. It consists of an oval-shaped silicone tray, a round egg holder that sits above it (leaving a gap), and a lid. To make your breakfast sammie, place a folded piece of bacon inside the tray and cover with the egg holder and lid before microwaving for 45 seconds. Then you can remove the lid, crack an egg in the round section, prick it numerous times with a fork, put the cover back on, and microwave for an additional 2.5 minutes. Cooking the bacon and eggs in staggered stages gives the bacon extra time to cook through and means the egg yolk can stay soft and jammy. However, if you prefer your huevos to be harder, simply microwave longer. Finally, place your bacon and eggs inside a toasted English muffin, bagel, or roll — along with any additions like cheese or sauce –– to make a super-quick breakfast sandwich. The only rub? This gadget is described as hand-wash only on the packaging. Having said that, it takes seconds to clean it with a sponge and some dish soap.