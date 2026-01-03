This Type Of Sugar Makes Homemade Muffins Taste Like Bakery-Level Treats

There's no special expert technique you need to master when adding turbinado sugar to your batch of muffins. Simply sprinkle a small amount over the top just before baking, and the heat from the oven will do the rest, causing the batter to dome up and the crystals of sugar to spread out and caramelize without losing all of their crunchy texture. When cooled, the surface of your baked goods will have a crackly quality that complements the softness of the muffin beneath. However, for even more texture, you could grease the inside of your muffin pans and press turbinado sugar over the surface before pouring in your batter (this is a trick Ina Garten uses to give her pound cakes a crunchy crust). Alternatively, to lend your muffins an Insta-worthy look and keep your muffin tin clean, consider making your own tall paper liners with parchment paper.

The difference between turbinado and other sugars is that it isn't refined as much. This means it retains its natural molasses flavor and has a drier texture. These key features give it an edge over brown sugar, which is softer and therefore better for cookie batters that require more moisture. Another crunchy sugar that bakers adore for adding texture is pearl sugar. These compacted nuggets of white sugar (also known as hair sugar or nib sugar) don't melt during baking either and are often sprinkled over pastries and cookies.