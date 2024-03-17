The Simple Hack For Making Your Own Cupcake Liners In A Pinch

If you love baking, visitors to your kitchen may find you making delicious cupcake recipes. Perhaps you've tried Cookies N' Cream Cupcakes, Vanilla Cupcakes with American Buttercream, Ghostly Chocolate Cupcakes, or Pink Champagne Cupcakes. This also probably means that your kitchen drawer may be filled with cupcake liners, the paper containers that hold your cupcake batter in your muffin tins while they bake, as well as your finished cupcakes. However, if you open that drawer and find that you don't have any cupcake liners, you don't have to run out and head to the store. You can use parchment paper to create cupcake liners as a convenient substitute.

All you need to make liners out of parchment paper are a drinking glass, measuring tape, and scissors. Cut a sheet of parchment paper into a square that measures 5 by 5 inches. Grab your drinking glass, turn it upside down, and place it on your table or counter. Take your 5 by 5 square sheet of parchment paper and place it over one of the muffin tin cups. Then, press down on the paper with the bottom of the drinking glass. Do this as many times as you need to fill your muffin tins.