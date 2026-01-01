What Makes Bavarian Pretzels Different From All The Rest

If you ever had a friend, or were that friend, who studied abroad in Germany, you've most likely heard the refrain "you can't find a good pretzel here in the States like you can in Deutschland!" Of the great foods found in the country, it's one that seems to be missed the most. Of course, finding a Bavarian pretzel is easier in its birthplace. The pretzels found hanging from hooks in malls across the U.S. pale in comparison to one found in any beer hall or bakery in Germany.

The U.S. mall pretzel is designed with extra sugar, using its addictive properties. They look pale due to most likely not using lye, are doused in butter, and are covered in heaps of salt. They can be delicious, but when you've had a proper Bavarian brezel, they don't satisfy the craving. A proper Bavarian pretzel is made from dough with higher gluten content, making it chewy and dense. A lye bath gives it a distinctive, slight bitterness. It's a more robust snack than what you commonly find in the U.S.

Even throughout Germany, you can find different pretzel variations. The main differences can be found in the knotting. Bavarian-style is more equal in its windows and bready arms. Swabian has thin, crunchy arms and a thicker, softer belly with a slash. In between lies the pretzels from Baden, with skinnier arms than Bavarian, but not as thin as Swabian.