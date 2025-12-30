Level Up Homemade Coleslaw With One Underrated Seasoning

The fresh texture and color of a creamy homemade coleslaw are miles ahead of any store-bought option. Plus, there's plenty of bandwidth to whip up personalized dressings and toss in vibrant add-ins, such as carrots, raisins, or apples, or give your dish a pop of color with fresh herbs. However, there's one underrated seasoning that will level up your homemade coleslaw even further: Celery seeds.

If you love a Bloody Mary or like to make your own pickles with cukes from your garden, you'll likely have a bottle of celery seeds in your pantry. Known for their grassy flavor and slightly bitter quality, they are awesome for lending beverages and brines an earthy pepperiness. This distinctive character also makes celery seeds perfect for elevating a classic batch of coleslaw — they punch up the mild flavor of a mayo-based dressing with a touch of concentrated, savory attitude.

While you could incorporate fresh celery into your coleslaw to add some crunch, the stalks can be stringy and unpleasant, which can adversely affect the overall mouthfeel of your finished dish. The juiciness of fresh celery can also disrupt the amount of moisture in coleslaw and make it sloppy if left to sit in the fridge overnight. Using celery seeds means you get all that complex, citrusy flavor without having to buy a full head of celery that would otherwise spoil in the fridge. Plus, celery seeds last for years in the pantry!