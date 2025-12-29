The Popular Aldi Side Dish That Only Takes 90 Seconds To Make

Aldi stocks several cheap side dishes that are perfect for beefing up a main meal. From scalloped potatoes and pasta salad kits to varieties of flavored rice, these convenient items can be stashed in the pantry and whipped up in under half an hour to serve with the protein of your choice. However, there's one popular Aldi side dish that takes a mere 90 seconds to make: Earth Grown Butter Chickpeas & Veggies with sweet potatoes and spinach.

Each single-serving pouch of this vegetarian side dish contains chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, onions, sweet potatoes, spinach, and tomatoes and is priced at an affordable $3.15 (prices may vary by location). The fragrant curry base is made of cream, tomato paste, butter, sunflower oil, garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, spices, chili paste, and fenugreek leaf.

To warm it up, partially tear open the pouch and microwave it on high for 90 seconds before leaving it to stand for a minute. It can be enjoyed as a main meal with rice or naan or served as a side dish with meat or chicken. Better yet, it's shelf stable so it can last in your kitchen cupboard (just like canned goods) right up until you're ready to use it. Earth Grown Butter Chickpeas & Veggies have received several positive reviews on Reddit, too. For instance, one Redditor keeps some in a desk drawer at work as "an emergency lunch stash," while another pairs it with a pouch of 90-second rice to turn it into a filling meal.