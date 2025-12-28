Queen Elizabeth's Drop Scones Are Extremely Easy To Make

"Baker" might not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of the late Queen Elizabeth II, but as it turns out, she was just that. In 1959, President Eisenhower was visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he enjoyed her drop scones — also known as Scotch pancakes – at a barbecue. Eisenhower apparently liked these scones so much that she sent him the heirloom recipe so he could whip some up at the White House. The Queen's drop scones are surprisingly simple to make and are the perfect go-to if you are hosting family and friends for the holidays (or anytime).

The recipe calls for seven ingredients: flour, caster sugar, baking soda, milk, beaten eggs, cream of tartar, and a bit of melted butter. Everything is mixed together until it forms a thick batter. When fried on a griddle, they form small, fluffy, classic pancakes. What you will appreciate about the Queen's recipe is how everything is measured in tea cups and teaspoons. A standard British teacup holds roughly 5 ounces or ⅔ of a U.S. cup.