Why Trader Joe's Brookies Are A Must-Try, According To Customers
Trader Joe's has no shortage of delicious desserts, including these 10 TJ's frozen sweet items that you should stock up on. But one non-frozen dessert that you should turn your attention to is the container of Brookies – that is, half cookie, half brownie. The bottom layer is made up of a fudgy brownie, while the top layer is a chewy chocolate chip cookie bar. Each container comes with eight square servings, although it's definitely way too easy to eat more than one square at a time. It's one of the must-try TJ's bakery items, according to customers. This is one dessert that customers can't stop raving about.
One TikTok user named ericaoffline showed off the Brookies from Trader Joe's. In her video, she wondered why she doesn't see more people talking about this specific TJ's dessert despite the treat being so gooey, soft, and delicious. There are plenty of comments under the video from TJ's shoppers who agree. Another user joked, "I was gatekeeping those lol." There are also many comments from customers joking about how hard it is to just eat one. The overall consensus is that this treat is simply so delicious that it becomes addicting.
Redditors are full of opinions about popular food products. When it comes to Trader Joe's Brookies, they are in full agreement with those TikTok commenters. There are multiple Reddit threads about how much customers love the product. One user wrote, "It's not big enough!" Another user joked, "I use it as a test of self control. Can I eat just one square?"
Trader Joe's fans have ideas on how to upgrade the brookie
Many of the commenters also suggest heating the brookie up in the air fryer for just a few minutes before enjoying it. We can only imagine that this makes the sweet treat even gooier and more delicious. A couple commenters also mentioned that they even like to top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to transform it into the ultimate dessert. Multiple Redditors also agree with the heating up idea, with a couple noting that the microwave works as well. One Redditor has a suggestion for after you've warmed the Brookie up: "Add a dollop of whipped cream with a little strawberry on top."
Meanwhile, another Redditor has the opposite idea, writing, "Put it in the freezer, you'll thank me later." Other commenters noted how much they can't wait to try the freezer trick, with one person lightheartedly writing, "Stop giving me ideas ... now I gotta make a trip." And while the ice cream scoop addition will pair beautifully with a warmed-up Brookie, it would also work well with a cold-from-the-freezer one, too.
After you've enjoyed Trader Joe's Brookies, either straight out of the carton or heated up, then you may even be inspired to try making them yourself. You can use our recipe for brown butter ooey gooey brookies to get you started.