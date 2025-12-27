Why Trader Joe's Brookies Are A Must-Try, According To Customers

Trader Joe's has no shortage of delicious desserts, including these 10 TJ's frozen sweet items that you should stock up on. But one non-frozen dessert that you should turn your attention to is the container of Brookies – that is, half cookie, half brownie. The bottom layer is made up of a fudgy brownie, while the top layer is a chewy chocolate chip cookie bar. Each container comes with eight square servings, although it's definitely way too easy to eat more than one square at a time. It's one of the must-try TJ's bakery items, according to customers. This is one dessert that customers can't stop raving about.

One TikTok user named ericaoffline showed off the Brookies from Trader Joe's. In her video, she wondered why she doesn't see more people talking about this specific TJ's dessert despite the treat being so gooey, soft, and delicious. There are plenty of comments under the video from TJ's shoppers who agree. Another user joked, "I was gatekeeping those lol." There are also many comments from customers joking about how hard it is to just eat one. The overall consensus is that this treat is simply so delicious that it becomes addicting.

Redditors are full of opinions about popular food products. When it comes to Trader Joe's Brookies, they are in full agreement with those TikTok commenters. There are multiple Reddit threads about how much customers love the product. One user wrote, "It's not big enough!" Another user joked, "I use it as a test of self control. Can I eat just one square?"