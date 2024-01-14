What Are The 3 Types Of Omelets And How Are They Different?

Few breakfast dishes are more beloved than the classic omelet. Though there exist a whole lot of egg dishes across the world, it's possible the omelet is the king of them all — a beautiful mix of eggs and whatever other ingredients you want to throw in there. It's one of the most versatile dishes in the world.

However, not all omelets are the same, and not just in terms of their ingredients. You've probably seen a lot of variety in omelets, because the three main types of omelets — French, American, and soufflé — look virtually nothing alike. They're not cooked the same way, either. The only similarity the three omelets share is that they're all egg dishes into which you fold other ingredients. (Well, that and the fact they're all absolutely delicious.) And while American omelets are often pooh-poohed by high-end chefs who were all taught how to make French omelettes in culinary school, they're certainly not any lesser than their European counterparts.