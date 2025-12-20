Survey the lunch habits of the nation, and you'll likely find the classic tuna fish sandwich as a top contender. This stalwart sammy is packed with protein and easy to assemble with a couple of pantry staples, making it a quick and convenient option. Having said that, if you fancy a change, take a leaf out of Julia Child's recipe book and swap the sliced bread for a toasted English muffin.

Dense and chewy, English muffins complement the soft consistency of a tuna salad, providing a great textural balance. Better yet, toast them up, and their distinctive nooks and crannies imbue each bite with a satisfying mouthfeel and filling quality. According to Dorie Greenspan, Child preferred Bays English muffins over other brands, but in our opinion, the best English muffins are made by Greenwise. These rounds of sourdough dusted with a sprinkle of cornmeal topped our ranking of 12 English muffin brands because they were spongy and fluffy in the center, even when toasted up and crispy around the edges.

Top each half with a generous dollop of tuna salad, and you'll have a scrumptious open-faced sandwich on your hands. If you like to experiment with different flavors and textures, you can easily substitute your basic English muffin for a fancier one that includes cheddar cheese or scallions. For instance, Thomas English muffins come in several varieties, such as buttermilk, whole wheat, and whole grain. These nutritionally dense options also contain more fiber, helping you feel fuller for longer.