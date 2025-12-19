The UK Transforms Classic French Toast Into A Savory Breakfast

When it comes to breakfast foods, classic French toast is a sweet delight. It's easy to make too. Just soak some stale bread in a mixture of eggs and milk or cream whipped together with a little vanilla and cinnamon sugar, fry it up in a griddle, and top it with butter, syrup, whipped cream, or fruit. It doesn't get much better. However, if you want to put an entirely different spin on this meal, consider serving it as they do across the pond: In a state of savoriness.

Known in the United Kingdom as eggy bread, the Brits skip all the sweet accoutrements and additions to the egg and milk base and add simple seasonings like salt and pepper. They still dip the bread in this seasoned combo and fry it up, but when it is served, at its simplest, there is generally some ketchup or a tangy, peppery brown sauce alongside it. It's warm and comforting. Serve it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch, the best meal ever. But, regardless of when you eat it, the beauty of this dish is how you can amp it up and make it your own.