The UK Transforms Classic French Toast Into A Savory Breakfast
When it comes to breakfast foods, classic French toast is a sweet delight. It's easy to make too. Just soak some stale bread in a mixture of eggs and milk or cream whipped together with a little vanilla and cinnamon sugar, fry it up in a griddle, and top it with butter, syrup, whipped cream, or fruit. It doesn't get much better. However, if you want to put an entirely different spin on this meal, consider serving it as they do across the pond: In a state of savoriness.
Known in the United Kingdom as eggy bread, the Brits skip all the sweet accoutrements and additions to the egg and milk base and add simple seasonings like salt and pepper. They still dip the bread in this seasoned combo and fry it up, but when it is served, at its simplest, there is generally some ketchup or a tangy, peppery brown sauce alongside it. It's warm and comforting. Serve it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch, the best meal ever. But, regardless of when you eat it, the beauty of this dish is how you can amp it up and make it your own.
Add herbs and seasonings
Savory eggy bread is exceptionally adaptable. It serves as a foundation that allows you to bring some amazing elements to this dish. Chop up some spring onions and mix them into your eggy coating along with some soy sauce and sesame oil, to create an Asian-inspired eggy bread. The soy sauce will caramelize, creating a sweet and savory umami for your taste buds. Top it with bacon and chunks of avocado for a truly satiating breakfast. Or keep it simple and mix up the sauces you serve it with. Chick-fil-a sauce or ranch dressing are perfect complements for this.
And don't be afraid to put a whole new twist on stuffed French toast using salty and sweet cheeses, sausage or prosciutto, and lovely veggies. Or add some herbs like oregano or cilantro to the beaten egg, as well as some sea salt, for a herby rendition. Top it with a slice of cheese and tomato or a nice fried, jammy egg for more of a sandwich vibe.
If you are going to make eggy bread, remember to use day-old bread. If your bread is too soft and fresh, toast it up in the oven for 10-15 minutes at 300 degrees. This will ensure it soaks up the beaten eggs. What type of bread should you use? Brioche, challah, crusty French bread, and even sourdough make for delicious eggy bread.