The Frozen Walmart Snack You Should Skip Buying
Walmart has plenty of tasty, affordable snacks — including quite a few that can be found in the frozen aisle (which is a plus because it means you can stock up on your favorites to have ready to go at any time). To help you figure out which frozen snacks are worth buying, we made a ranking of 11 frozen snacks from Walmart. And our finished ranking makes one thing clear: You should avoid buying the Snapps Potato Skins Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Bacon, which we placed in the last spot.
Our tester ranked these products based on taste and how easy they were to prepare. With these parameters in mind, the Snapps potato skins simply fell short, despite how delicious they may sound (who doesn't love a cheesy, bacon-y snack, after all). The tester found the snack overall mediocre, noting that you can't really taste any of the individual components. Additionally, there was nothing making this snack stand out from other potato skins.
All that being said, we would definitely recommend you opt for a different frozen snack at Walmart — perhaps the My Mochi strawberry ice cream or the Farm Rich breaded mozzarella sticks, which we placed in first and second place, respectively. But what do you, Walmart customers, think of the Snapps potato skins?
Most customers tend to like the Snapps potato skins
One look at the review section of the Snapps Potato Skins Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Bacon on Walmart's website, and it's clear that customers seem to disagree with our rating. For the most part, customers like this product — it has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 398 ratings and 99 reviews. One person wrote, "Pleasantly surprised with how good they were for the price." Another reviewer wrote, "These are so much better than the more expensive name-brand products. The toppings all stay on, and I baked mine, and they were so crisp and delicious." Additionally, one person raved, "I love potatoes, and these are delicious. The potato skins have just the right amount of cheese and bacon with the perfect amount of potato underneath."
However, the reviews aren't all raves — there are plenty of reviewers who either think the product is just okay or agree with us that it's not worth buying whatsoever. One person wrote, "These potato skins were tasteless and fell apart when I ate them."
Maybe you want to give the Snapps potato skins a try to see if these positive reviews have any merit, but we would advise you to opt for other Walmart frozen snacks. Instead, try making your own potato skins — you can use our classic potato skins recipe or perhaps our Southwest stuffed sweet potato skins.