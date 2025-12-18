The Frozen Walmart Snack You Should Skip Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart has plenty of tasty, affordable snacks — including quite a few that can be found in the frozen aisle (which is a plus because it means you can stock up on your favorites to have ready to go at any time). To help you figure out which frozen snacks are worth buying, we made a ranking of 11 frozen snacks from Walmart. And our finished ranking makes one thing clear: You should avoid buying the Snapps Potato Skins Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Bacon, which we placed in the last spot.

Our tester ranked these products based on taste and how easy they were to prepare. With these parameters in mind, the Snapps potato skins simply fell short, despite how delicious they may sound (who doesn't love a cheesy, bacon-y snack, after all). The tester found the snack overall mediocre, noting that you can't really taste any of the individual components. Additionally, there was nothing making this snack stand out from other potato skins.

All that being said, we would definitely recommend you opt for a different frozen snack at Walmart — perhaps the My Mochi strawberry ice cream or the Farm Rich breaded mozzarella sticks, which we placed in first and second place, respectively. But what do you, Walmart customers, think of the Snapps potato skins?