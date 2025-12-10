This 4-Ingredient Holiday Snack Is Sweet, Salty, And Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a fun holiday treat, then you need to know about this four-ingredient snack that is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Essentially, it's a batch of peanut butter Ritz cracker sandwiches dipped in almond bark (which is a chocolate-like confectionary coating that easily melts and sets) with the topping of your choice. Some great toppings include sea salt, sprinkles, chopped nuts or, to really get in the holiday spirit, crushed peppermint sticks.

Making this holiday snack couldn't be easier. Just lay out your desired amount of Ritz crackers, smear a helping of peanut butter over the top, then stick the second Ritz cracker right on top. You can also use pre-made Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches to save on prep time.

Next, you'll need to melt a good amount of chocolate almond bark — here's our guide on the best method for melting almond bark — then dip the cracker sandwiches into the chocolate using a fork. Lay out the chocolate-dipped cracker sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then add your topping of choice. Finally, let the treats set — since we used almond bark, these will set at room temperature in about 30 minutes. If you need to use regular chocolate instead, you certainly can — you'll just need to pop the sandwiches in the fridge for the final setting step.