This 4-Ingredient Holiday Snack Is Sweet, Salty, And Easy To Make
If you're looking for a fun holiday treat, then you need to know about this four-ingredient snack that is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Essentially, it's a batch of peanut butter Ritz cracker sandwiches dipped in almond bark (which is a chocolate-like confectionary coating that easily melts and sets) with the topping of your choice. Some great toppings include sea salt, sprinkles, chopped nuts or, to really get in the holiday spirit, crushed peppermint sticks.
Making this holiday snack couldn't be easier. Just lay out your desired amount of Ritz crackers, smear a helping of peanut butter over the top, then stick the second Ritz cracker right on top. You can also use pre-made Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches to save on prep time.
Next, you'll need to melt a good amount of chocolate almond bark — here's our guide on the best method for melting almond bark — then dip the cracker sandwiches into the chocolate using a fork. Lay out the chocolate-dipped cracker sandwiches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then add your topping of choice. Finally, let the treats set — since we used almond bark, these will set at room temperature in about 30 minutes. If you need to use regular chocolate instead, you certainly can — you'll just need to pop the sandwiches in the fridge for the final setting step.
Ways to customize the chocolate-dipped peanut butter cracker sandwiches
There are plenty of ways to customize the chocolate dipped cracker sandwiches, beyond just the topping choices. Firstly, there's the filling. If you don't love peanut butter, you can easily swap that out for any other nut butter — or for anyone with allergies, sunflower butter. But it also doesn't have to be a nutty filling. If you want to make it even sweeter, you can replace the nut butter with a chocolate spread or even your favorite jam — such as our mixed berry jam — for a different take on the snack. It will still be a salty-sweet snack, thanks to the saltiness of the Ritz crackers, so you don't need to worry about losing that tasty balance.
Additionally, if you want to make the treat extra chocolatey, you can drizzle chocolate over the top of the sandwiches (at the same time that you would add other toppings). This is a good opportunity to bring in a different type of chocolate — for example, using a white chocolate drizzle if you used milk chocolate for the coating, or vice versa. Or instead of a chocolate drizzle, try a caramel drizzle — and you can use our recipe for homemade caramel.
Whichever customizations you decide on, these treats will be a hit for any salty-sweet food lovers. Serve them at a holiday-themed dinner party as a surefire way to impress your guests — just don't forget to put some away for yourself before they're all gone. Here's an example you can follow along with:
