What's The Best Method For Melting Almond Bark?

When it comes to holiday baking, or just desserts in general, you can't go wrong with almond bark. While it's not technically chocolate — it's made with vegetable oil instead of cocoa butter — it does come in handy when baking or as a dip for fruit. The candy comes prepackaged and manufactured for easy melting. However, the actual melting process isn't as simple as it appears. Although there are several ways of melting almond bark, one method stands above the rest.

The best way of melting almond bark is to cook it on the stovetop employing a double boiler method. For those who don't know, a double boiler involves placing a smaller pot inside of a larger pot. The larger pot will be filled with water, acting as a barrier between the heat of the stove and the smaller pot, in which you will place the almond bark. This method is convenient and easy to do with almost any stove-top burner. It allows you to control how quickly the almond bark melts and allows you to stir the almond bark until it reaches a desired consistency. Of course, you can always thin it if it's too thick using oil. While there are other methods of melting almond bark, this method is the best for several reasons.