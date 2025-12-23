The Julia Child-Approved Trick For Perfectly Crispy Breaded Chicken

Crispy, breaded chicken fresh from the skillet is incredible for serving in so many ways; spread some marinara on top and scatter a little mozzarella before broiling, and you have a batch of fancy chicken Parmigiana on your hands. To guarantee that your breaded chicken is perfectly crisp no matter how you serve it, take a tip from Julia Child: Place it on a rack to dry slightly before frying.

Child classically breads her chicken by dredging each fillet in flour, dipping it in beaten eggs, and coating it in breadcrumbs (the egg acts as a glue to bind the breadcrumbs to the surface of the chicken). Then comes the interesting part. Instead of frying the protein immediately, she places it on a rack – instead of a plate – and gets on with coating the other pieces. This extra step allows air to circulate around the chicken, slightly setting the crust against the layer of beaten egg and flour. When the chicken is fried, this hardened crust remains locked to the exterior, ensuring that the inside stays juicy and succulent as it cooks while the outside develops a golden color and crispy texture. It's this combination of moist chicken against that audibly crunchy exterior that creates the yummiest of bites.