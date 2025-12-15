Canned Pizza Dough Is The Key To Cheap And Easy Garlic Bread

A side of cheesy garlic bread can turn a simple soup into a feast. However, preparing a yeasted dough from scratch is a time-consuming process. When you want to save both time and money, canned pizza dough is the answer to making the easiest garlic bread ever.

As canned pizza dough is already shaped into a rectangle, you won't need to bust out your rolling pin or get the counter dirty with flour. Simply lay the dough out on a lined baking sheet and spread a liberal amount of store-bought garlic butter over the surface. Alternatively, make your own aromatic topping by adding dried garlic, herbs, and seasonings to half a stick of melted butter. Top your dough with the shredded cheese of your choice (cheddar is fine, but a little extra dusting of Parmesan will lend your bread a rich, umami flavor and a golden color). Bake your cheese-topped bread at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the pizza dough is risen and the cheese is melty and bubbly.

Cut your finished garlic bread into even smaller, cuter little rectangles with a pizza wheel and dig in. Perfect for serving with baked lasagna or a chicken parmesan, these garlicky guys are also incredible dunked into a hearty chili. Better yet, as a can of pizza dough costs under $4, it's a cheap way to stretch a meal further. The only extras you need are ingredients you likely already have in the pantry anyway.