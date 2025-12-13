The Easy Way To Soften Cream Cheese For Your Slow-Cooker Meal

Softening ingredients for a recipe can be a somewhat tedious task. However, if you ever need to soften cream cheese before adding it to a slow cooker recipe, then you're in luck — content creator Stephanie Gigliotti shared a handy trick on Facebook that you should keep in mind.

One thing to note: This trick only works if the recipe calls for cream cheese toward the end of the cooking process. One example of this is our healthy slow-cooker buffalo chicken dip, which doesn't call for cream cheese until the chicken has already spent four hours in the slow cooker. If your recipe falls into this category, Gigliotti recommends taking the cream cheese block out of the fridge about one hour before you need it, then placing it on top of the slow cooker lid as it continues cooking the ingredients inside. The heat from the lid will soften the cream cheese to just the right consistency.

This trick is great because it requires no extra work on your part. The only thing you have to do is remember to set the cream cheese on the slow cooker at the right time. Besides that, though, the slow cooker will do all of the work for you — which is why this tool is so great to begin with, right?