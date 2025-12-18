This NBA Star Lives With A 24-Hour Chicken Chain In His Home

Tony Parker has collected plenty of career highlights, but none of them prepared viewers for the moment he opened the door to a fully functioning Nando's inside his Texas home. Kai Cenat — a Twitch and YouTube streamer with millions of followers — and the AMP crew were in the middle of their month-long "AMP Summer" livestream when Parker casually led them into a room that felt less like part of a private residence and more like a dedicated fast-casual outpost. The reveal hit the internet immediately, helped along by the fact that everyone was ecstatic when this foreign chain restaurant spread to the U.S. — a reaction that hasn't faded as the brand has continued expanding stateside.

Nando's partnered with Parker to build the restaurant specifically for AMP's marathon stream, giving the group a place to eat, film, and wander into at all hours. It operated as an actual Nando's — not a prop — which is why the space ran 24/7 during the broadcast. AMP's format depends on long, unedited stretches of livestreaming, and the idea of having a fully staffed, always-available peri-peri kitchen inside the house fit neatly into the chaotic pacing of the project.

The group known for pranks, skits, gaming streams, and guest appearances from major artists spent the month broadcasting their lives inside Parker's mansion, turning each room into part of the running storyline. The in-home Nando's quickly became the anchor of the stream: A place to grab food between segments, film reaction bits, and pull in new viewers who couldn't believe a Hall of Famer had a fast-casual chain operating behind his kitchen door.