This NBA Star Lives With A 24-Hour Chicken Chain In His Home
Tony Parker has collected plenty of career highlights, but none of them prepared viewers for the moment he opened the door to a fully functioning Nando's inside his Texas home. Kai Cenat — a Twitch and YouTube streamer with millions of followers — and the AMP crew were in the middle of their month-long "AMP Summer" livestream when Parker casually led them into a room that felt less like part of a private residence and more like a dedicated fast-casual outpost. The reveal hit the internet immediately, helped along by the fact that everyone was ecstatic when this foreign chain restaurant spread to the U.S. — a reaction that hasn't faded as the brand has continued expanding stateside.
Nando's partnered with Parker to build the restaurant specifically for AMP's marathon stream, giving the group a place to eat, film, and wander into at all hours. It operated as an actual Nando's — not a prop — which is why the space ran 24/7 during the broadcast. AMP's format depends on long, unedited stretches of livestreaming, and the idea of having a fully staffed, always-available peri-peri kitchen inside the house fit neatly into the chaotic pacing of the project.
The group known for pranks, skits, gaming streams, and guest appearances from major artists spent the month broadcasting their lives inside Parker's mansion, turning each room into part of the running storyline. The in-home Nando's quickly became the anchor of the stream: A place to grab food between segments, film reaction bits, and pull in new viewers who couldn't believe a Hall of Famer had a fast-casual chain operating behind his kitchen door.
Tony Parker's private Nando's that ran around the clock
What Tony Parker revealed was a full Nando's built with the company's help. Nando's confirmed the setup was created for AMP's month-long stream, complete with its open-flame grill, artwork, and familiar sauce station. Cenat and the AMP crew had a full peri-peri operation steps from the kitchen. For viewers used to regular storefronts, seeing a private, always-open version felt surreal — especially if you've never been to Nando's.
It also breaks from how the chain typically operates. Nando's usually keeps standard midday-to-late-evening hours — a limitation the company jokes about by saying its "grillers need their beauty sleep." Parker's version, though, ran nonstop, making it the first 24-hour Nando's in the U.S. and inspiring fans to plead for extended hours at their own local spots. The restaurant was even hinted at early on, briefly appearing in a teaser from T-Pain before becoming a centerpiece of the AMP marathon once viewers realized it wasn't a temporary backdrop.
The surprise also stood out because Parker isn't typically the former-athlete-turned-showman type. Born in Belgium, raised in France, and drafted by San Antonio at 19, he built a Hall of Fame career on controlled speed and consistency. Nando's peri-peri roots stretch across continents (Prince William's loves Nando's), making the chain's fanbase unusually broad. By the time AMP settled into their daily rhythm, the restaurant became another set on the stream. They kept slipping in for food throughout the marathon, and viewers followed along as if it were part of the house's natural traffic flow. It functioned like a real Nando's because it was one — just built in a place no one expected.