Don't Freeze Champagne This New Year's Eve. Here's Why

New Year's Eve tends to turn even the most organized hosts into last-minute chillers, which is how so many bottles of bubbly end up wedged between frozen peas. It feels like a convenient fix, but when drinking champagne, this is the biggest mistake to steer clear of. The freezer might seem like the fastest way to get a bottle cold, yet it does more than overchill the wine — it starts messing with the very qualities that make good champagne worth opening in the first place.

Champagne freezes more easily than most people think. Because it's a mix of water, alcohol, sugar, and dissolved carbon dioxide, it hits its freezing point somewhere around 15–20°F — a range your average home freezer has no trouble reaching. Once it gets that cold, the water content turns solid first and pushes the rest of the liquid upward. That alone can throw off the wine's balance, even before you spot any frosty buildup.

The bigger concern is pressure. A champagne bottle sits under roughly 90 psi — a level of internal pressure you'd never guess from looking at the bottle — and freezing only tightens the squeeze. Even if the bottle survives without cracking or losing its cork, the process can take the shine off the wine: Softer bubbles, a less lively texture, and aromas that don't lift the same way. And it's likely one of those things you didn't know about champagne, because the freezer does far more harm than most celebratory shortcuts suggest.