The Easy Apple Dessert That Ditches The Oven Entirely
Pumpkin spice may have a monopoly on the hearts of latte lovers, but when it comes to fall pies, apple is the reason for the season. Classic apple pies are sweet, warm, fruity, and delicious, but this dessert can be time-consuming and difficult to make on the fly. That's why, if you want all the cinnamon sugar notes locked into your favorite type of apple for baking, ditch the oven and try this deconstructed twist: air fryer baked apples.
Air fryer baked apples have all the elements of an apple pie, but cook in a fraction of the time, with a quicker preheat than what is required for a traditional apple pie. Simply wash and hollow out your apples. Then, create an apple pie filling using all the normal go-tos — chopped apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, walnuts, oats, dried cranberries or raisins, butter, and salt — and add this mix to the cavity you've crafted.
Top it with pre-made pie crust
While it is completely optional, if you have a pre-made crust, you can cut it into small disks of dough that can be placed over the apple. But don't limit your creativity. Get fancy and use cookie cutters for a festive shape, or create a lattice top with your pie dough. Brush it with a little egg wash, and your soon-to-be-baked apples are ready for the air fryer basket.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 to 15 minutes, and you will have beautiful, individual, baked apples that will delight all who partake. Allow the apples to cool for about five minutes. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a dollop of whipped cream, or a drizzle of honey or caramel sauce to make it a true apple pie experience. If you happen to make one too many, don't you worry. You can store air fryer baked apples in the fridge for up to three days. Just make certain you cover them with plastic wrap. When you are ready to eat, warm it in your air fryer for a minute or in the microwave using 15- to 30-second intervals.