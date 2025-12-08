The Easy Apple Dessert That Ditches The Oven Entirely

Pumpkin spice may have a monopoly on the hearts of latte lovers, but when it comes to fall pies, apple is the reason for the season. Classic apple pies are sweet, warm, fruity, and delicious, but this dessert can be time-consuming and difficult to make on the fly. That's why, if you want all the cinnamon sugar notes locked into your favorite type of apple for baking, ditch the oven and try this deconstructed twist: air fryer baked apples.

Air fryer baked apples have all the elements of an apple pie, but cook in a fraction of the time, with a quicker preheat than what is required for a traditional apple pie. Simply wash and hollow out your apples. Then, create an apple pie filling using all the normal go-tos — chopped apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, pecans, walnuts, oats, dried cranberries or raisins, butter, and salt — and add this mix to the cavity you've crafted.