Goodbye, Dry Pound Cake: This Ingredient Keeps It Perfectly Moist

For a typical pound cake that uses 3 cups of flour, 1 cup of butter, and six eggs, add 1 cup of yogurt. If you are halving these ingredients, then use a half cup of yogurt just as you would if you were using sour cream. That said, you may want to experiment with the amount to create the crumb consistency and structure that you prefer. To add to your batter, you want to alternate by adding some of the sifted dry ingredients and then the yogurt. You should end this process with the dry ingredients. Just be careful not to overmix. This is one of the many common mistakes to avoid when making pound cake.

When choosing the type of yogurt, consider using full-fat Greek or regular yogurt. These thicker yogurts will ensure you don't end up with a liquid-like batter. The fun aspect of yogurt is the different flavors that you can use. A lemon yogurt will add a bit of a citrus taste to your pound cake, while a raspberry or blueberry yogurt will give it a sweet berry flavor. This is perfect if you plan to serve it with fruit and whipped cream. But regardless of how you present it, this simple ingredient will give your pound cake the texture you want.