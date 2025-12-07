Add This Tea To Hot Chocolate For Creamy, Dreamy Results

If you want to expand your hot cocoa making this winter, there's a whole world of tea that you can incorporate into the chocolate beverage. One superb pairing with cocoa is Earl Grey. The floral, citrus flavor of the bergamot creates a luxurious drink perfect for a cold day.

Whether you're making a hot chocolate from scratch or from a mix, adding tea is simple. Next time you make a batch to sip on while Christmas light hunting, just add a few Earl Grey tea bags or an infuser full of loose leaf tea when you heat up the milk. Make sure the milk doesn't boil and scald. You can use about a teaspoon of loose leaf or one tea bag per 8 ounces of milk. Play around with the ratio to find how much of that complex bergamot flavor you like in your cup. You will need to steep the tea slightly longer in milk compared to water. Taste after a few minutes until you get the flavor you want.

Don't forget that, unless you bought decaf tea, there will be some caffeine. Yes, chocolate already has caffeine in it, but the amount is rather small, so only the most sensitive will feel its effects.