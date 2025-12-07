Add This Tea To Hot Chocolate For Creamy, Dreamy Results
If you want to expand your hot cocoa making this winter, there's a whole world of tea that you can incorporate into the chocolate beverage. One superb pairing with cocoa is Earl Grey. The floral, citrus flavor of the bergamot creates a luxurious drink perfect for a cold day.
Whether you're making a hot chocolate from scratch or from a mix, adding tea is simple. Next time you make a batch to sip on while Christmas light hunting, just add a few Earl Grey tea bags or an infuser full of loose leaf tea when you heat up the milk. Make sure the milk doesn't boil and scald. You can use about a teaspoon of loose leaf or one tea bag per 8 ounces of milk. Play around with the ratio to find how much of that complex bergamot flavor you like in your cup. You will need to steep the tea slightly longer in milk compared to water. Taste after a few minutes until you get the flavor you want.
Don't forget that, unless you bought decaf tea, there will be some caffeine. Yes, chocolate already has caffeine in it, but the amount is rather small, so only the most sensitive will feel its effects.
Other Teas that go well in hot chocolate
Earl Grey is delicious with chocolate, but it's not the only flavor that goes great with the classic drink. If you want to expand while holding on to the bergamot flavor, there are many variations of Earl Grey that would work well. Lady Grey tea has less bergamot and adds more citrus peels for a brighter flavor. Russian Earl Grey adds lemongrass for a bit more sweet citrus feel. For smokiness in the mug, use Lapsang Souchong, a smoked Chinese black tea. If you want to go more on the floral side, French Earl Grey incorporates rose petals, lavender, and hibiscus.
Much like making oatmeal with tea, there's a whole world of herbal infusions that would taste great in hot chocolate. If the idea of the floral nature of the French variety appeals to you, you could add straight lavender to the milk for a regal-tasting experience. Or go in a classic direction by adding mint tea to the mix. Peppermint and spearmint are both great options. Take a look through our ultimate tea guide to find one that jumps out to you!